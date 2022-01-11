CANNONE, HAROLD, 91, of Jan 11, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CANNONE, HAROLD, 91, of Cape May, January 6, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Cape May. To plant a tree in memory of HAROLD CANNONE, 91 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7County Announces 9 Covid Deaths in Latest ReportLower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19UPDATE: N. Wildwood Missing Woman FoundLocal Man Gives Dumped Ducks a 2nd ChanceMurphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel BurglaryMore Snow Likely Early Friday MorningStone Harbor Engages with Middle Over Public Works MoveGALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. West Wildwood - A spouter thanked West Wildwood public works for plowing the snow. They did what you paid them to do, overtime to drive a truck. That is the most I have seen them do in months. Wake up people, you... West Wildwood - I get a kick out of the spouter, who continues to name some park in West Wildwood, "Alfred's Park"! There is no such park with that name in our tiny borough, ha, ha! I believe that... Avalon - Is getting vaccinated against COVID really that big of a deal? Just do it already. Ocean View - So the big wigs who make all the decisions in Sea Isle City believe that a multi million dollar community center will improve the towns Image. There’s plenty of other projects and things around Sea... Middle Township - I am a male resident and significant tax payer in Middle Township but very disappointed in Middle Township Police. I see bikes being ridden against traffic on RT 9, I see cars speeding on Rt 9 and... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-12-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-12-2021