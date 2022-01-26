NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAMPBELL, JOSEPH LEE, 53, of West Cape May, January 22, 2022. He was a member of Cape May Point Volunteer Fire Co.

