CAMP, CATHERINE

Catherine “Cass” Camp, 80, of Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side on Thursday Sept. 22nd, 2022.Born and raised in Philadelphia attending local Catholic schools, including Nativity School, where she met her beloved husband Larry of 62 years. They moved to Woodbury Heights, NJ where they had two wonderful daughters, Cathleen (Anthony Pettolina) and Kimberly Camp (William Perna, Sr). Cathleen had 3 beautiful daughters Angela (John Barnes), Maria and Danielle. Kimberly had two handsome, loving and caring sons William(BJ) Perna II (Michelle) and Lawrence Perna (Briana). Catherine was blessed with 6 fantastic great grandchildren. Angelas’s daughters, Arabella & Alianna Barnes, William’s children Jase & Jessa, and Larry’s daughters Raelynn & Savanna. I LOVE YOU!In 1982 they moved to Sweetwater, NJ on the Mullica River. They spent a memorable 40 years there until their final move to Wildwood NJ where it was a lifelong dream of theirs to retire.Catherine is survived by her brother Jack Diegel (Carla) and predeceased by brothers Charles (Dorothy), James (Millie) and Frances (Ruth).She is also predeceased by her mother Catherine “Babe” Diegel, her grandmother Cora McMonagle, and her loving mother-in-law Dorothy McClain.Catherine was employed with Atlantic Electric at various locations for over 20years retiring in 1998.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation.Condolences maybe sent toingersollgreenwoodfh.com

