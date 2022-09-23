CAMP, CATHERINE

Catherine “Cass” Camp, 80, of Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side on Thursday Sept. 22nd, 2022.Born and raised in Philadelphia attending local Catholic schools, including Nativity School, where she met her beloved husband Larry of 62 years. They moved to Woodbury Heights, NJ where they had two wonderful daughters, Cathleen (Anthony Pettolina) and Kimberly Camp (William Perna, Sr). Cathleen had 3 beautiful daughters Angela (John Barnes), Maria and Danielle. Kimberly had two handsome, loving and caring sons William(BJ) Perna II (Michelle) and Lawrence Perna (Briana). Catherine was blessed with 6 fantastic great grandchildren. Angelas’s daughters, Arabella & Alianna Barnes, William’s children Jase & Jessa, and Larry’s daughters Raelynn & Savanna. I LOVE YOU!In 1982 they moved to Sweetwater, NJ on the Mullica River. They spent a memorable 40 years there until their final move to Wildwood NJ where it was a lifelong dream of theirs to retire.Catherine is survived by her brother Jack Diegel (Carla) and predeceased by brothers Charles (Dorothy), James (Millie) and Frances (Ruth).She is also predeceased by her mother Catherine “Babe” Diegel, her grandmother Cora McMonagle, and her loving mother-in-law Dorothy McClain.Catherine was employed with Atlantic Electric at various locations for over 20years retiring in 1998.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation.Condolences maybe sent toingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Irishman Charged in July Car Theft
- Motorcyclist Airlifted After Single Vehicle Crash
- UPDATE: Crest School Lockdown Caused by Misidentified Jogger
- Cape May to Reduce City Speed Limits
- Goldprint Barbershop Brings Old-School Haircuts to North Cape May
- Indictments Filed Sept. 20
- Middle Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
- County GOP to Boycott Commissioner Debate
- Repaving Awaits 2 County Roads; Dennis Redevelopment Pact OK’d
- Cape May Moves to Register Boats Docked for Over 30 Days
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Del Haven - Donald Trump is easily beatable should he decide to run. He is a would-be autocrat who lacks the vision, discipline and basic competence to achieve anything of enduring significance. We voted for him...
- Sea isle - The Spouts about the HR situation at Sea Isle public works are really getting old. If you have a problem that can’t be resolved just go to an employment attorney. Enough already!
- Woodbine - A tip jar on a counter, especially at a pizzeria that is primarily takeout is a lazy way of servicing a customer. It’s called double dipping. You get paid fairly and hourly I’m sure.
- Sea Isle City - Effective this month MURPHY is requiring all public schools to teach sex education to MIDDLE school CHILDREN including “vaginal, oral and anal “ acts. When is enough enough from these Democrats?...
- North Cape May - How about this first day of Fall and this refreshing cool weather. Love it!!