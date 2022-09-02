NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CALVERLY, BRUCE, Sr., 54, of Villas, August 28, 2022. He was a lifelong resident and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional School District.

