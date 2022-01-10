CALFINA, PATRICIA

Patricia Calfina passed away January 6, 2022 surrounded by love. She was an amazingly strong woman who fought hard right up to the end. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years Philip and her son Anthony. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Philip (Julia) Calfina, Charyl Calfina, and Terri Hoff. Her grandchildren Kyle, Ashley, Philip, Annie, Devon, Cierra, Michael, Alex, and bonus granddaughter Shevi. Her great grandsons Tyler, Oliver, Wyatt, Connor, Atlas, and Baby Boy Carlino due in July. Due to current Covid numbers the family will hold a celebration of life later. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Complete Care in Court House and Bayada Hospice for all the care they gave our mom during her final days. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
