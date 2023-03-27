BYRNE, REGINALD L. JR.

Reginald L. Byrne, Jr., 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Reg was born in Wildwood, NJ, graduated Wildwood High School 1956 and Muhlenberg College 1960. He taught English at Middle Township High School for 24 years where he was active in Yearbook, Ski Club, Fencing Team, and Foreign Student Exchange.
Upon retiring as a teacher, Reg developed the family businesses of renting commercial real estate and directing hotel operations in Wildwood, NJ. He was active in The Greater Wildwood Hotel/Motel Assoc., The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, and The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.
In his spare time and in retirement, Reg spent most of his free time at the beach. He enjoyed body surfing, scuba diving, kayaking and bicycling. His most frequented beaches were in Wildwood and Stone Harbor, but his favorite waters were those in Grand Cayman, Maui, and Australia. Other leisure time was spent flying, driving classic cars and collecting antiques.
Reg’s death was preceded by the passing of his beloved wife, Janet K. Byrne. She was his love, companion and inspiration for over sixty years. Her commitment to benevolence and family dedication were the foundation upon which Reg was able to orchestrate a life fulfilled.
Reg and Jan are survived by their five Children: Ruth Waters of Berlin, Maryland, Elizabeth Conte of Del Haven, NJ, Kathleen Musick of Cape May Court House, NJ, Reginald Byrne, III of Wildwood, NJ and Geoffrey Byrne of Cape May Court House, NJ. Additionally, the Byrne family includes seven grandchildren: Jessica Rhynalds, Giavonna Conte, Marcello Conte, Emily Musick, Joshua Musick, Madeline Byrne, and Chloe Byrne.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
