BYRNE, REGINALD L. JR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Reginald L. Byrne, Jr., 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Reg was born in Wildwood, NJ, graduated Wildwood High School 1956 and Muhlenberg College 1960. He taught English at Middle Township High School for 24 years where he was active in Yearbook, Ski Club, Fencing Team, and Foreign Student Exchange.

To plant a tree in memory of REGINALD BYRNE, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.