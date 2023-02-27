BYRNE, KERRI GLENN

Kerri Glenn Byrne, age 61, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5th, 2023. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Linwood, Kerri was a proud graduate of both Mainland Regional High School and Mary Baldwin University. She returned to Upper Township where she worked at Glenn Insurance until the birth of her fourth child, at which time she became the Director of the Byrne household. Kerri enjoyed athletics, riding equestrian in her youth and playing both field hockey and basketball throughout her high school and college careers. She will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her zeal for life and a good time, her laugh, her smile, her love of man’s best friend, her sense of fashion, and her indomitable spirit during her 16-year battle against CIDP.
