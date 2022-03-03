NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BURROUGHS, BRUCE H., 68, of Cape May Court House, February 27, 2022. He was employed by The City of Cape May as a heavy equipment operator.

To plant a tree in memory of BRUCE BURROUGHS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.