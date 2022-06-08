BUHNER, DONNA, 75, of Jun 8, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUHNER, DONNA, 75, of Cape May, May 29, 2022. She had worked for Swain's Ace Hardware in Cape May. To plant a tree in memory of DONNA BUHNER, 75 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesFormer Ocean City Lifeguard Arrested for Sexual AssaultArrest Made in Cold Case Murder of Middle Township High School GradMissing Swimmer's Body RecoveredMissing Wildwood Swimmer Named by AuthoritiesPlane Flies Close to President, Fighter Jets Escort Pilot to Cape MayPennsylvania Man Faces Assault, Weapons ChargesAvalon Homeowner Reports ‘Obscene, Destructive’ Behavior on Boardwalk; Police RespondDefendant Loses Appeal on Weapon ChargeApril 2022 Arrests in Cape May CountyCrest Motel Owners Wary of Mahalo Plans VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Lower Township - Im trying to understand the recent plastic bag ban. It seems you can get plastic bags for vegetables or fruit at the grocery, or at the fish market, yet it seems we must bring your own bags into the... Lower Township - I think the demise of civility in America started when people started drinking tasteless lite beer, listened to sappy country music, went out to dinner wearing tank tops exposing too much hair (... Town Bank - I’m all for parades for police, firefighters, veterans or any other state or local official entity, however I am not in favor of lifestyle parades. Lifestyles are a personal thing, and since there... Erma - The state of America is in total disarray, if you think the way we are living with inflation, gas prices, food prices and all this is great, think again. Were all going to come crashing down like... South Seaville - NJSP need to start patrolling in neighborhoods and side streets in Dennis Twp. We need to see our police like Middle Township and Lower Township does. More Spouts Local Sports Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 Photo Galleries +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom +10 PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Herald Staff PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald