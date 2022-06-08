NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BUHNER, DONNA, 75, of Cape May, May 29, 2022. She had worked for Swain's Ace Hardware in Cape May.

To plant a tree in memory of DONNA BUHNER, 75 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.