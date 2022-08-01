NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BUCHANAN, JOHN F., III ("JACK"), 90, of Wildwood Crest, July 26, 2022. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Cape May County Welfare Board.

