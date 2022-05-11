BRUTSCHEA, HELEN

Helen Brutschea, 96, formerly of Pennsauken, Moorestown and Cape May, passed away peacefully Friday May 6th with her children by her side. Helen was born in Philadelphia on October 7, 1925, a daughter of the late Caroline (Gren) and Joseph Noga.She is the widow of her beloved H. Lester Brutschea who she married on June 14,1947. Devoted Mother and Mother-in-Law of Carol Boyer (John) of Orwigsburg, Pa, Janet Brutschea Haugen (Kevin) of Gwynedd Valley, Pa, Robert Brutschea of Pennsauken, Gregory Brutschea (Christine) of Bethlehem, Pa and Anne Poole (Peter) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was preceded in death by her infant son John Gerard. Loving and proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great -grandchildren.Survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her dear two sisters and two brothers.Helen was an active member of St. Joseph’s Polish Church, Camden, NJ, St. Cecilia’s Church, Pennsauken,NJ, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May, NJ and Our Lady of Good Counsel Moorestown, NJ. Helen graduated Camden Catholic High School in 1944. Over her entire lifetime, Helen was involved in numerous charitable and community activities. Her favorite times were celebrating family milestones, routing on the various pursuits of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and being in Cape May.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her honor to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 520 Lafayette Street, Cape May, NJ 08204.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her life celebration on Friday May 13, 2022, Christ Our Light Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Viewing from 9am – 11am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- January 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- The Crest Can and Must Do Better
- Cape May Point Man Charged with Attempted Murder
- West Cape May Sponsors Second Dispensary Application
- Men Wanted for Liquor Theft by Avalon Police
- Indictments Filed May 3
- February 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- Wonderland Pier Death Caused by Concrete Collapse
- Mother’s Day Weekend Storm Stymies N. Wildwood Beach Fill
- Groups Slow Feral Cat Tide
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - More defective teeny tiny cheesy bulbs blighting the giant Wildwood sign on the east side of the bridge. Invest in some lighting that has longevity and appeal.
- Avalon - I've only seen my father cry two times in my life. Once, during the late seventies when he was turned away at our local gas station because they ran out of gas. The second was yesterday at the...
- North Wildwood - To the Lower Township spouter who doesn't understand why leaving states decide about abortion is a bad idea: Here's an example: Take a state like Pennsylvania, which currently has a...
- Middle Township - Middle Township School system is granted by the state of New Jersey to have a fully operating and functioning prek 3 program for Middle Township residents but claim " They do not have the room....
- Wildwood Crest - If abortion gets outlawed then, expand the use of birth control for those that want it, make sure all mothers and children have adequate health insurance and provide a decent education to all...