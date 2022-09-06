BRUNO, JACQUELINE M., 77 Sep 6, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRUNO, JACQUELINE M., 77, of Ocean City, August 31, 2022 To plant a tree in memory of JACQUELINE BRUNO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWoman Arrested for Drunk Driving, Punching OfficerICONA Presents Cape May Hotel Plans in Public ForumMan Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage IncidentRoute 9 Crash Kills Millville ManWildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second PhaseUpper Resident Questions Budget, Salary IncreasesCrest to Install First Public EV Chargers on the IslandParkway Accident Kills Marmora ManOC’s Ninth Street Beach Closed After Boating AccidentSea Isle Mayor Talks City’s Strategy on Rowdy Teens VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - So the White House press secretary tweeted that the 2016 election was stolen but if anyone in the Republican Party states the same thing they are racist and fascist right? Come on man, it different... North Wildwood - Is parking on the wrong side of the street legal? In North Wildwood I constantly see cars parked on the wrong side of the street. If it's not legal perhaps ticketing these vehicles would... Avalon - To the spouter from August 31st who called the Avalon post office employee unfriendly because he didn't have change for his $20 bill ,when mailing a small package, I say that he couldn't... Wildwood - I really don’t think it is right for volunteer firemen to hold vacationers hostage by tying traffic up unbelievably on Route 47. I live in a community that also has volunteer firemen, but they... Cape May - A Tennessee Mother, out for a jog is abducted, possibly raped and murdered! Her Body was found and Identified today. I'll get to the point, IF she had a gun, she'd be alive today and a... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald