NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BROOKS, JAMES W., 94, of Ocean City, N.J., December 24, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army.

To plant a tree in memory of JAMES BROOKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.