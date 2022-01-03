BROOKS, JAMES W., 94 Jan 3, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BROOKS, JAMES W., 94, of Ocean City, N.J., December 24, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army. To plant a tree in memory of JAMES BROOKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesStorm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3Cape Regional ER at One Point Too Busy for New PatientsLocal Police Officers Set to Appear in Criminal CourtGALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May CountyNJ Adopts CDC's New Quarantine GuidelinesUPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3Most Polar Plunges Return in 2022; Sea Isle’s Event in Question Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm ApproachesNew County Covid Cases Soar to Record HighsCircle Pizza Settlement Moves to Avalon Council VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Sea Isle City - So should we assume that every three years now we will have a new police chief since their pension is based off of their top 3 years of earnings? Villas - Anyone have natural gas pilot lights go out in this snow? Is it SJG gas company or my appliance problem. Cape May County - Teachers are overplaying their hand once again.Maybe vouchers are the way of the future ;it would put private school in reach of alot of families and then there's the added benefit of defunding... Cape May - So lower schools are now virtual. I guess they got a snow day Monday, since I saw two teachers at wawa at nine thirty. Cape May Lower Twp. - So evidently high property taxes in Lower Twp. = zero snow removal? Lower Twp. should be ashamed of themselves for the condition of their roads 6 hours into this storm. To all those traveling in... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-29-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-29-2021