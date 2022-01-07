BRETT, ROBERT W.

Robert W. Brett, “Flounder Bob”, of Cape May Court House, NJ, has passed away on January 4, 2022, at the age of 82.Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. (Petock). Loving father to five children Ellen, Deborah (Patrick), Robert, Gail, and Michael (Cristina). Grandfather to ten grandchildren Rebecca (Joe), Alexandra, Liam, Regan, Maria, Patrick, Meghan, Colin, Isabella, and Victoria; and three great grandchildren Aidan, Matthew, and Ryker.Bob was born and raised in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA to the late Marie (Collins) and John S. Brett.He was preceded in death by his brothers John Brett, Jr. and Joseph Chilutti, Sr.; and sisters Doris Muhler, Evelyn Spedding and brother-in-law Paul Petock. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.He considered the friendships he made while living in Cape May his “whole other family”, know that he loved you all dearly!Bob was a machinist for 35 years at Philadelphia Gear Corporation. He enjoyed antiquing and was an avid fisherman in Cape May, NJ since 1964.He was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish, Schwenksville, PA for many years and currently at Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House, NJ.The family is planning a celebration of life in Cape May, NJ in the early Spring 2022. Interment will be private in the Shenandoah Heights Cemetery, Shenandoah, PA. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3
- GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May County
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7
- Lower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19
- UPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3
- Murphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.
- Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm Approaches
- Storm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4
- McQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police Chief
- Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - In the city of NWW,who determines who gets a call to have their property cleared of snow? It's a nice service but,if it's only for certain property owners it is not fair.
- Green Bank - You know when you're spouting these little stories? Here's a good idea: have a point. It makes it so much more interesting for the reader! Also, do your education proud - spelling and...
- Cape May - True vaccines make us immune to a disease, stops the spread, and the disease soon ends. What we are getting for Covid is not a true vaccine. It may keep us out of the hospital but still allows it to...
- Villas - While the police were on site (2 cars) on (1/6/2022) with an ambulance call. With their hands in their vest pockets, a dirt bike screamed by and stopped a few houses away and stayed there. Now after...
- Erma - Surprised to read Lower Township police report, of incidents and arrests, covering week ending December 19. States 0 for MVA on December 19. Traffic was detoured away from Rt. 9 that evening, for...