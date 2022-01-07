BRETT, ROBERT W.

Robert W. Brett, “Flounder Bob”, of Cape May Court House, NJ, has passed away on January 4, 2022, at the age of 82.Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. (Petock). Loving father to five children Ellen, Deborah (Patrick), Robert, Gail, and Michael (Cristina). Grandfather to ten grandchildren Rebecca (Joe), Alexandra, Liam, Regan, Maria, Patrick, Meghan, Colin, Isabella, and Victoria; and three great grandchildren Aidan, Matthew, and Ryker.Bob was born and raised in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA to the late Marie (Collins) and John S. Brett.He was preceded in death by his brothers John Brett, Jr. and Joseph Chilutti, Sr.; and sisters Doris Muhler, Evelyn Spedding and brother-in-law Paul Petock. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.He considered the friendships he made while living in Cape May his “whole other family”, know that he loved you all dearly!Bob was a machinist for 35 years at Philadelphia Gear Corporation. He enjoyed antiquing and was an avid fisherman in Cape May, NJ since 1964.He was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish, Schwenksville, PA for many years and currently at Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House, NJ.The family is planning a celebration of life in Cape May, NJ in the early Spring 2022. Interment will be private in the Shenandoah Heights Cemetery, Shenandoah, PA. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

