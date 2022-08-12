NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BRAMBLE, WILLIAM L., JR., 79, of Cape May Court House, August 10, 2022. He served in the US Air Force and owned Town and Country Plumbing.

