Bradshaw, Lorraine J. "Lori Cesar" Born Feb. 5th, 1952, Lori went into the loving arms of God on July 7th. She passed peacefully at home with her husband, Grover, at her side.
As a child and young adult, Lori lit up the Broadway stage in seven productions including, The Sound of Music (with Florence Henderson), Henry Sweet Henry (with Don Ameche and Pia Zadora) and The Roar of the Greasepaint (with Anthony Newley). She appeared twice on The Ed Sullivan Show and danced under the direction of Bob Fosse and Michael Bennett. After moving to Wildwood in 1974, she performed with her sister, Judy Lanier, in "The J.C. Lane Trio."
Lori married Grover in 1982 and they entertained the Wildwoods and beyond as the duo, "Heart to Heart," for over 35 years.
A remarkable, one-of-a-kind woman with an unforgettable voice and a larger-than-life personality, Lori commanded every room she entered. With her quick wit, “tell it like it is” style and unsurpassed storytelling, Lori charmed everyone she encountered. She was fiercely committed to her family and friends, possessing a heart as grand as her personality.
Lori is survived by her husband Grover, her children, Justin and Ashley, her sister Judy, a sister-in-law Barbara Mattera (Michael), nephews, Tom Lanier (Ranee), Raymond Caramanna and Jeffrey Mattera (Angela) and nieces, Cindy Caramanna and Jessica Mattera and several great- nieces and nephews. Lori is pre-deceased by her parents Ruth and Emil Cesar and a sister, Lynette Caramanna.
Lori always said “Send me flowers when I’m alive so that I can smell them.” Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The North Wildwood Methodist Church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Wildwood or the Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry in Wildwood.
Services will be held at North Wildwood Methodist Church at 11 AM on Friday July 14th with a visitation time from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Internment at the Cold Spring Cemetery immediate following.