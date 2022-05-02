NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BOSSUYT, BETTY LOUISE (nee Matthews), 79, of Clermont, April 17, 2022. She worked for the Woodbine Developmental Center.

