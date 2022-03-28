NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BOOTH, ELIZABETH (B.J.) nee Campbell, 97, of Ocean City, March 23, 2022. She served in the Waves during World War II and had worked as Comptroller of the Flanders Hotel.

