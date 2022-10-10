Michael J. Bolonis, 86, North Cape, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 9 at Shore Memorial Medical Center, Somers Point.Born November 7, 1935, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Michael J. Bolonis, Sr. and Florence (Kleinz) Bolonis.He was a graduate of the Philadelphia School for the Deaf and was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. He worked as a Clerk in Design Production for the General Electric Company for 35 years.Michael is survived by his sister Marie Gay Bellapigna and her husband Leon; nephews Leon, Jr. and Nicholas; and niece Cheray.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11AM Monday, October 17 at St John of God RC Church, North Cape May. Interment will take place on the grounds of SS Peter & Paul RC Cemetery Springfield PA. Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
