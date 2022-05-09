BOCKHORN, RONALD G., 69 May 9, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOCKHORN, RONALD G., 69, of North Cape May, April 30, 2022. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Ocean View. To plant a tree in memory of RONALD BOCKHORN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCape May Point Man Charged with Attempted MurderUPDATE: Fiery Crash Kills DriverJanuary 2022 Arrests in Cape May CountyTalking Trash: You’re FiredWest Cape May Sponsors Second Dispensary ApplicationMan Suffers Fatal Accident at Wonderland PierMen Wanted for Liquor Theft by Avalon PoliceLocals Protest Leaked Supreme Court DraftIndictments Filed May 3Wildwood Crest Introduces K-9 Police Unit VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood/Maryland - Me again. Just want to tell all the Mom’s on here Happy Mothers Day. This is Rick G. I miss you all on here whether friend or foe. Will be making my first trip of the year there this month. Hope... Burleigh. - I was going down a side road in Whiteboro when I came upon 2 men in the street, who, as soon as they saw my car (which resembles a black police SUV) they scattered to their cars looking at me as I... Avalon - I am cautiously optimistic that the off shore wind farms may NOT happen! The grass root efforts to stop Orsted seem to be having an effect. Maybe, just maybe, our shores can be saved from this long-... Cape May - Shell made a record $9 billion! from Jan-March, and corporate CEOs across the country have increased prices using "inflation"" and the " supply chain" shortage as their... Cape May City - Hey City of Cape May, if you are going to make parking spots for "Golf Carts Only" you should enforce what is parked in those spots. All weekend those coveted spots were occupied by cars.... More Spouts Local Sports Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated 10 hrs ago OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 Photo Galleries +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom +10 PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Herald Staff PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald