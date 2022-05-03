NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BOCKHORN, RONALD G., 69, of North Cape May, Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Ocean View.

