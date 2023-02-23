BLUM PHYLLIS A.

Phyliss A. Blum, 85, of The Links of Avalon in Cape May Court House passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was born in Germantown, PA to the late Williamson and Anne (Owens) Smith.
Phyllis was a volunteer of Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She loved to sunbathe on the beaches of Avalon and Sanibel Island in Florida.
Phyllis was an avid dog lover who adopted shelter dogs. She and her husband Norman provided a loving home to Ferde, Scrappy, Buster, and Timmy.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Norman for over 50 years and her faithful friend, Timmy; daughter Sherri A. Dare (Paul) of Cape May Court House and son Steven H. Blum of Cape May Court House. She was Mom Mom to four grandchildren, Jennifer, Emily (Josh), Zachary, and Lily (Cole); and great grandson Jameson “JT”.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, prior to the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741. The family would also like to thank Bayada for their care and support. Condolences at www.radzieta.com