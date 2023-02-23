BLUM PHYLLIS A.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Phyliss A. Blum, 85, of The Links of Avalon in Cape May Court House passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was born in Germantown, PA to the late Williamson and Anne (Owens) Smith.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.