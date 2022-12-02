NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Thomas "Tommy Guns" Blevin, 60, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away on November 9, 2022 after a brief illness. Tommy is a beloved grandson, son, nephew, brother, uncle, cousin, father, and true friend. He was a proud commercial fisherman for over 4 decades, as close to a true modern day pirate as one would ever meet these days. When he wasn’t on the sea he was an avid outdoors man and skilled carpenter. He never passed an opportunity to share memories of days gone by scalloping, crabbing, etc. with his mates. And there wasn’t a boat he sailed on that he didn’t remember her name or his crewmen. In his later years he and his wife Mary spent more time devoted to each other, fishing up and down the coast from Florida to New Jersey, and quietly loving each other until his final days. “Just remember my love our built-in compasses will find each other again at sea”….and really bad eggs….Yello! Mary and Tommy request donations be made to Fisherman’s Lost At Sea Memorial of Cape May. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.