BLANKS, GEORGE R. "SCOOP"

George "Scoop" Ronald Blanks passed from this life on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, in Stamford, CT. He was born March 17th, 1947 in Wildwood, NJ to George Blanks and Ruth Blanks (Lee).George grew up in Whitesboro and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1965, and went on to attend Shippensburg University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1969. He later served in the United States Army and National Guard through 1972. In his early years, George worked in the banking and insurance industries. But as a true Entrepreneur, he went on to own and operate his own title search business, County Search Ltd., for over 50 years.George's passions included being an avid sports fan, playing golf, enjoying the theater and fine dining. He also thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending summers with his family on Martha's Vineyard. He was forever present at all of his kids and grandkids various sporting events and recitals. He will be remembered for being selfless, reliable, steadfast and loyal to each and every human being he encountered.George was preceded in passing by his parents, George and Ruth Blanks and his brothers Lee Blanks and Stephen C. Blanks. Survivors include his devoted wife of over 40 years, Chrisaundra (Chris) Blanks, his daughter Candice Moore and husband Rob, his son Cortney Blanks and wife Kamila, grandchildren Zen, Koi, Tai and Charlie, brother Bernie Blanks and wife Faye, and sisters Barbara Cottman and husband William and Brenda Tuckson and husband Wayne. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and a multitude of loving family and friends.In memory of George, donations may be made to Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 412, Whitesboro, NJ 08252.
