Nancie L. Bland, 91, of North Cape May, passed away on July 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Ray Bland, and her daughter, Cheryl LaVancher. She leaves behind her son, William (Darcy) Greenfield, her daughter, Mary Lou (Robert) Sherpanski, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Nancie was a Licensed Practical Nurse in the State of New Jersey working both at the formerly named Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and as a private duty nurse. She loved her cats. Upon her retirement, she had an affinity for gardening with her family, and loved hearing about her grandchildren’s adventures and sitting in the sun in the courtyard of North Cape Center. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks the contributions can be made in Nancie’s name to Cape May County Animal Welfare Society. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

