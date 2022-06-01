NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kathleen (Edmeads) Biondi 75, of Villas, NJ passed away on May 23, 2022. A native of Vineland and a Graduate of VHS 1964. Kathie has been a resident of Cape May County since 1992, when she moved to Sea Isle City before settling in the Villas in 2003.Kathleen worked for the Vineland BOE Adult Education from 1986- 2000 until she became the Professional Assistant to the Cape May County School Business Administrator in 2000. She retired in 2012.Kathie was an avid league bowler from 1968-1995. She enjoyed family, gardening, yard sales, thrift shops and was always wanting to turn something sad into something beautiful. She loved all animals and rescued several in her lifetime.She was pre deceased by her Father and Mother, LeRoy and Ella May ( Parker) Edmeads and only sibling Annemarie ( Edmeads) Rasmussen.She is survived by her children, grandchildren and her furry four legged companion Baxter.Final arrangements are private. Memorial Contributions can be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd. Ocean View, NJ 08230

