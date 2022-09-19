NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BENNETT, WILLIE RUTH, 80, of Whitesboro, September 12, 2022. She was a member of Bethel Commandment Church.

