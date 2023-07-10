BENNETT, MARGARET

Margaret K. Bennett (nee Klugh), affectionately known as Margie, was born on August 28, 1932, in Harrisburg, PA. On July 2, 2023, Margie peacefully passed away in Exton, PA. Throughout her 90 years, she exemplified kindness, compassion, and a genuine interest in others, leaving an indelible mark on the people she encountered.
Margie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert R Bennett. She is survived by her son, Craig R. Bennett, her daughter, Susan B. Zehren, her son-in-law, Michael Zehren, and her three cherished grandchildren - Nicholas Zehren, Jonathan Zehren, and Chloe Bennett. Her family was her pride and joy, and she always made sure they knew how much they meant to her.
Margie and her husband Bob lived in Pittsburgh, PA for 30 years, then later moved to Naples, FL. But her heart was always in Stone Harbor, NJ where she spent her summers for 50 years then later moved to full time.
An avid reader, Margie's love for literature enriched her life and the lives of those around her. Margie's love for playing Bridge was a cornerstone of her social life. Together with her husband Bob, she ran the local bridge group both in Naples and at the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor. Her competitive nature and sharp mind made her a formidable player, and her friendly demeanor ensured that everyone felt welcome at her table.
Margie's artistic talents were vast and varied. She had a special affinity for collecting and working with shells, creating beautiful mirrors and other unique projects. Her needlework skills brought warmth and beauty to her home. In recent years, she developed talents in beading, making bracelets to sell for her church and to give to her friends and helpers. Margie's creativity was a gift that she generously shared with others.
Margie believed in the power of community and the importance of giving back. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church, where she offered her time and talents in the service of others. Her commitment to community service extended to St. Mary's This N' That Thrift Shop, The Women's Civic Club of Stone Harbor, and the Garden Club of Stone Harbor.
Margie's life was a testament to the power of love, creativity, and determination. Her legacy of kindness will continue to ripple through the lives she touched.
Services to celebrate the life of Margie will be held on Monday, July 24 at 11am at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9425 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ. Visitation will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Branches Outreach.