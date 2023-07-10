BENNETT, MARGARET

Margaret K. Bennett (nee Klugh), affectionately known as Margie, was born on August 28, 1932, in Harrisburg, PA. On July 2, 2023, Margie peacefully passed away in Exton, PA. Throughout her 90 years, she exemplified kindness, compassion, and a genuine interest in others, leaving an indelible mark on the people she encountered.

