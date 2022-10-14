BENNER, KATHLEEN

Kathleen Foley Benner ("Kae"), age 84, of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, peacefully at her home. She was born in Syracuse, New York to John B. Foley Jr. and Oneita (Hotaling) Foley.Kae was a military wife for much of her life and made home in various locations, but her heart was always in the Southwest. After being widowed at age 40, she returned to college and received her degree in education from Southern Utah State College. She loved teaching at Pine View High School in St. George, Utah for ten years.Kae is survived by her daughters Linda (William) Holmes and Maribeth (William) Kirkbride, son-in-law Jerry Queen, niece Lynn (Jim) French, grandchildren Shannon, Billy, Meaghan, Brandon, Courtney, Carol and 7 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents John and Oneita Foley, sister Suzanne Brainard, husband Robert T. Benner, Ret. Lt. Col. USAF and daughter Jerri Ann Queen. Kae is recently preceded in death by her life companion of twenty years, Raymond Dallago Jr., with whom she enjoyed golf, travel, fishing and visits to the local casino.Kae asked that there be no funeral or memorial service. Her request is simply that a “change of address” card be sent.Arrangements by Virgin Valley Mortuary, Mesquite, NV

