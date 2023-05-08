NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Marie Gay Bellapigna, 81, Cape May, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 3 at Cape Regional Medical Center after her courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Born March 2, 1942 in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Michael and Florence (Klienz) Bolonis. Shortly after graduating from John Bartram High School in 1960, she married the love of her life Leon Bellapigna on October 1st. Leon fell in love with the gorgeous young girl who had the most infectious smile at a neighborhood dance when she was in Junior High School. That neighborhood dance led to many other local dances. She had a deep appreciation of music and her favorite artist was Leon Russell whom she had the opportunity of meeting. Gay was a member of Our Lady of Angels RC Church and the huge supporter of the local SPCA. The only things she loved more than her family were her dogs. Her two happiest places to visit were the 2nd Ave Beach and the Beach at Siesta Key. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Michael Bolonis (2022). Gay was the loving and devoted wife to her husband of 63 years Leon; loving mother to children Leon, Jr (Valli), Nicholas (Margy) and Cheray Bernstien (Danny); devoted grandmother to Zack, Zoe, Carlee Rose and Nick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11AM Monday, May 15 at Our Lady of Angels RC Church, Cape May Court House. Rev. Tom Barcelona, Off. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. As per Gay’s wishes donations can be made in her memory to the Cape May Animal Shelter 110 Shelter Road Cape May Court House NJ 08210. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a memory with the Bellapigna family.

