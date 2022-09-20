NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dr. David Q. Bee, O.D., passed away suddenly on September 15,2022. Devoted son of Helen Bee, beloved son of David A. Bee (Linda), cherished grandson of Joan Quinn and the late John F. Kalvatis. Dearest brother of Samantha Bee, Michael A. Bee, Amanda L. Bee, Joseph S. Blancuzzi III, and the late Cindy M. Williams (Steve). David was predeceased by his Uncles Walt Kliniewski, Brian G. Bee and Robbie S. Quinn. David is survived by many aunts,uncles,cousins and friends.David (affectionately known as Boo) wore many hats - Doctor, musician, friend and captain of his treasured boat - the SS SLACKER. David delighted in sharing his boat with friends and family (especially his Aunt Colleen and cousins Casi and Anthony Quinn). David had a heart of gold, gave the best hugs, and had the very best laugh.Boo-we will love you and miss you forever.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10AM to 11:45AM at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ with a service at 12 noon.Interment private.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in David’s memory to the charity closest to your heart.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.