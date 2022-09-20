Dr. David Q. Bee, O.D., passed away suddenly on September 15,2022. Devoted son of Helen Bee, beloved son of David A. Bee (Linda), cherished grandson of Joan Quinn and the late John F. Kalvatis. Dearest brother of Samantha Bee, Michael A. Bee, Amanda L. Bee, Joseph S. Blancuzzi III, and the late Cindy M. Williams (Steve). David was predeceased by his Uncles Walt Kliniewski, Brian G. Bee and Robbie S. Quinn. David is survived by many aunts,uncles,cousins and friends.David (affectionately known as Boo) wore many hats - Doctor, musician, friend and captain of his treasured boat - the SS SLACKER. David delighted in sharing his boat with friends and family (especially his Aunt Colleen and cousins Casi and Anthony Quinn). David had a heart of gold, gave the best hugs, and had the very best laugh.Boo-we will love you and miss you forever.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10AM to 11:45AM at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ with a service at 12 noon.Interment private.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in David’s memory to the charity closest to your heart.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
- Indictments Filed Sept. 13
- Cape May to Reduce City Speed Limits
- Man on Bike in N. Wildwood Caught with Drugs
- Wildwood Planning Board Shows Support for Pacific Avenue Hotel
- Crest Planners Endorse Liquor License with NJ Ave Redevelopment
- UPDATE: Crest School Lockdown Caused by Misidentified Jogger
- Motorcyclist Airlifted After Single Vehicle Crash
- Goldprint Barbershop Brings Old-School Haircuts to North Cape May
- Employees at Cape Regional Physicians Associates Vote to Unionize
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - Building a giant outdoor pavilion in place of the Gazebo in a park that is used only for 4th of July is a waste of tax money. The Pavilion was suppose to be built as part of the Bay Ave park. The Fox...
- Wildwood - So. I have my Medicare card now, so you know how old I am. I got carded for trying to buy a pack of cigarettes at a convenience store. I understand legal consequences of selling to minors, but...
- North Cape May - Hey, fat old Sea Isle surfer! Wax up. Fiona to the rescue.
- Stone harbor - Dems hypocrisy at its finest lady’s and gentlemen. When Biden sends flights to cities in the middle of the night with no warning it’s fine. When DeSantis does it, it’s inhumane. Beautifully done...
- Upper Township - I wish to convert my mortgage into a student loan. It’s only fair!