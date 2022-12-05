NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BECKER, GLORIA, 96, of Ocean City, November 26, 2022. She was an Eucharistic Minister at the Divine Mercy Parish Church of St. Francis of Assisi R.C..

