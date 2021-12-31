BEBEE, KATHY

Kathy Bebee, 69, of the Villas, passed peacefully in her home by the bay on December 23, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a wicked sense of humor. She grew up in Wildwood, New Jersey and was affectionately called ‘Kathy Kool’ by the ‘The Glenwood Avenue Gang’. She was a long time valued employee of Crest Haven until her retirement. Kathy loved Jesus, Black & White Classic movies, Doris Day, Irish Ancestry, Motown, Jerry Blavat and pup Oreo. Most of all, she loved her family where she was the ‘Keeper of the Flame’. She is predeceased by her mother Lily, her father Bob and her brother Robert. She is survived by her lifelong friend Patty Reed of the Villas, brother Ralph Dills (Betty) of North Carolina, sisters Barbara Antonelli (Tony) of North Wildwood, Helen Bebee of Cape May, Patty Bebee-Wilson (Scott) of Philadelphia, Aunt Mabel Turner of New Hampshire, cousins Arleen Rutledge (Steve) of New Hampshire, Samuel Turner (Florence) of CMCH, 2nd cousin Emily Lacko, nieces/nephews Mickey Morey (Mark), Wylie Wilson McSorley (John), Ryan Morey (Coleen), David Dills (Sally), Jason Dills, Anthony, Michael & Jeana Antonelli, great niece/nephews Nathanial, Spencer, Ethan, Calvin, Lennon, Luke and Alyssa. Due to the current upsurge in COVID, there will be a private memorial service at Cold Springs Cemetery. Much love to all who knew Kathy… Truly one of a kind!💕

