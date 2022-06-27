BAUER, SHIRLEY V.

Shirley V. Bauer, age 92, of Town Bank, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in North Wildwood, she resided in Cape May County before moving to Reading, PA and Collingswood, NJ. Shirley came back home to Cape May County, where she resided since 1965. She worked as a Sheriff’s Officer for the Cape May County Correctional Facility, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #7, and the Jersey Cape Military Wives Club. Shirley was a member of St. John Neumann Parish in North Cape May.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond (2004) and her son David Neville (1983). Shirley is survived by her sister, Beverly Roach, and her children: Stephen (Marie) Neville, Suzanne (Ralph) Langer, Eileen Kiser, James Neville, and Carol (John) Stanton. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the St. John Neumann Parish/St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May where a visitation will be held from 10-10:45am. Burial will follow at Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
