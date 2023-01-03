BASTECKI, HILDA A.

Hilda L.Bastecki, 92, returned to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30, 2022, in Wildwood Crest, NJ, after a valiant battle with her many illnesses. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her fight and ultimately gave her peace.Hilda was born on August 6, 1930, in Trenton, NJ. In her South Trenton neighborhood, she met her husband, Joseph Bastecki, in third grade. The two became friends and eventually married in 1952. Together they raised two children whom they loved and supported unconditionally. In later years they retired and spent many enjoyable winters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, and summers at their home in Wildwood Crest, NJ, enjoying the beach and watching their grandchildren participate in summer activities.Even though Hilda contracted polio as a child, it did not deter her from living life to the fullest. She was happy, loving and supportive of all her family, friends, and neighbors. Hilda was the person everyone turned to for advice, and those who knew her were confident she would always steer them in the right direction. She was strong in mind and spirit and for anyone that needed her help. When her father became ill, she decided to help the family by working for John A. Roebling as a keypunch operator, which she continued to do until she married and had a family of her own. She then devoted her life to her husband and children.Hilda was an active member of her community. At the local public elementary school, she was instrumental in forming the first Parent Teacher Organization and served as its President. Hilda was an avid reader. She read the newspaper cover-to-cover daily and could often be found helping special needs children with their reading skills at the school. That brought her much joy. She loved company, enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family, and passing along her recipes.She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph J. Bastecki; her sister and best friend, MaryAnn Yanno; her devoted daughter, Joanne Radmand and her loving son, Dr. Brian Bastecki and his wife Ericka. Also surviving are the joys and loves of her life: her grandchildren, Arian Radmand and fiancée Diane Hake, Alyssa (Radmand) Devine and husband Griffin, Savannah (Bastecki) Cavalli and husband Corey, and Avalon Bastecki. She is also survived by her new great-granddaughter Esme Hil Devine and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special loving aides who helped care for her at home while on hospice.She was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna Kuzma; brothers, Edward Kuzma, Robert Kuzma, and Michael F. Kuzma (Joan); and sisters, Helen Mahan and Lillian Zuccarelli.Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel.Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery and Mausoleum in Hamilton, NJ, after the funeral service, with a luncheon to follow.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/give or Post-Polio Health International at post-polio.org.To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com
