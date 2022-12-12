BASCO, DELORES

Delores Basco, 80, passed away on November 24, 2022. She was born in Sayre, Pa. and was a Cape May County resident for many years. Delores received her degree in nursing in 1963 and worked as a registered nurse at Woodbine Developmental Center for 25 years. She was a member of the Senior Center of Villas and was a member of the church board of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church of Villas, NJ. She is survived by her children Joseph Sr., Robert H. Sr. (Christine), Kenneth C. (Shannon) and Alice C. Matics (Gerald), stepson James W. Basco (Donna), sisters-in-law Peggy Rabenold (Tom), Joann Gallagher (John), 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. Delores is predeceased by her husband of 20 years James J. (1988), her parents Charles L. Horton (1979) and Vivian M. Green (Snyder) (2007), sister Mary Rae Myers, and stepson Daniel J. Basco (1998). Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
