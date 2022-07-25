BARTHOLD, JAMES

James (Jim) Barthold, 72 of Millville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a long illness.He was born in Philadelphia to Elmer Barthold and Doris (Tilney) Barthold Daley. He was raised in Roxborough, PA and Edgewater Park, NJ. Jim went to Burlington City High School graduating in 1968. He went to Temple University working parttime for The Spectrum and then graduating with a degree in Journalism.He worked for the Wildwood Leader which became The Gazette Leader along with free lancing with The Philadelphia Bulletin. He and Rita (Minard) Barthold married in 1973 where they enjoyed times spent on the beach, the Wildwood boardwalk and Cape May Promenade. They enjoyed bicycling and the Cape May County Zoo. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and was thrilled to be hired by The Philadelphia Journal. When that closed, he decided to pursue a new career in public relations joining General Instrument then Motorola as a Media Relations Manager. Later he had various jobs in the field of technology. He was a Technology Editor for Cable World Magazine and a Broadband Editor for Telephony Magazine. His favorite job was as a freelance writer calling his business “AllWritey!” He covered cable, telecom and wireless and writing for Web and print. His passion for several years was the Custer Battlefield located in Montana where he has been the editor of The Battlefield Dispatch.Jim and his wife Rita were married for 49 blissful years. They enjoyed many outdoor activities such as badminton, bicycling, boogey boarding and golfing. They also traveled throughout the United States and Canada and even went to Egypt.He is survived by his wife Rita and his sister Donna (Curt) Ogden and their three children Matthew, Martin, and Karen and a brother-in-law Tom (Traci) Minard and their two children Jessica, and Emily. He is also survived by his niece Michelle Sullivan and nephew Robert Minard and along with seven grand- nieces and two grand nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother and brother Thomas (Tommy) and a step-father Joe Daley and his favorite cat, Cedric. He was also predeceased by a brother-in-law Samuel Minard, sister-in-law Debbie Minard, and grand-nephew Zachary Albanese.There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Custer Battlefield Historical & Museum Assn (CBHMA) at PO Box 902, Hardin Montana 59034-0902; Promedica Hospice Memorial Fund 2111 New Road #100 Northfield, NJ 08225 or Ronald McDonald House of S.N.J 500 Mickle Blvd. Camden, NJ 08103.Arrangements entrusted to Christy Funeral Home.Memories and expressions of sympathy for James Barthold may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- Police: Arrest Made for Nursing Home Fraud
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Court House Woman Dead After Parkway Crash
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Townbank Spouter: I’m with you. I own a dog as well, and I would never let my dog onto others property. Not only do children play there, visitors step there when they park their cars and track...
- Cape May - RE: The Erma comment on the videos of certain leaders that stated, "You can't get COVID if you are vaccinated". I am a 71 yr. old man that runs, and bikes daily, still rides a...
- CMCH - God bless the Middle Township Police Department! We can’t imagine what you go through in your daily work! We pray God’s strength and wisdom upon you all! In Jesus Holy Name we pray! Thank you for...
- Cape May - The Promenade in Cape May needs to be better maintained. I don’t remember seeing so much trash and cigarette butts under the benches.
- Wildwood - I would like to see the nwbp cirelli boat that docks on 22 nd st most days, row in the Hoffman Race in honor of the best Chief in SJ Lifeguard History.