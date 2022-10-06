BARR JR., EDWARD DAVID

Edward "Eddie" David Barr, Jr. age 59 of Upper Township NJ, passed away Tuesday October 4, 2022, surrounded by his family.Ed was born in Darby, Pa, grew up in Phoenixville, PA until the age of six when his family moved to Sea Isle City, NJ and became a long-time resident of Cape May County.Ed was a graduate of Ocean City High School. After graduation he began his career as a police officer, where retired as a lieutenant of Hamilton Township Police Department after thirty years of service. While pursuing his career he received his undergraduate degree from Stockton and Master’s degree from Farleigh Dickenson. After retirement he continued working as an outside sales representative with ABC Supply. Ed proudly served his community and in 2013 he was sworn in as an Upper Township Committeeman and retired as Deputy Mayor in 2021.Ed’s biggest success was the family he created, being a dedicated, loving husband, and proud father to his three daughters, and Pop-Pop to his two granddaughters. Family was his main priority in life. The love he had for his wife showed thru his smile and the love he had for his girls is everlasting. Ed loved time in his pool on Sunday funday where the family ended the week with Ed’s famous cooking. The Barr’s Barge was where Ed enjoyed cruising down the back bays listening to his county music. The front porch was where you could always find him, with his cooler packed, ready for happy hour and reminiscing about the life he created.Ed is survived by his loving wife Suzanne (nee Van Osten) and three daughters Leah Barr Mahoney (Matthew), Alyssa Barr and Mariah Bethea (Benjamin) and his two granddaughters Sophia Barr and Malaya Bethea; by his sisters Anne (Keith), Terry (Andrew), Jeanne (Thomas), Patty (Jim), Mary (John), Susan (Joseph), Maureen (Brian), Maggie (Don), Donna (Daniel), and Denise. Ed was predeceased by his parents Edward David, Sr. and Elizabeth Barr.Family and Friends may call Wednesday, October 12th from four until seven o’clock in the evening at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ.You are invited to join in Ed’s life celebration on Thursday, October 13th at 12 o’clock noon at the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends and family may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation:https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/EdwardEddieBarrArrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
