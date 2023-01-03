BARON, REVEREND JOHN B.

Reverend John B. Baron, Ph.D., 75, of Avalon, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Orange, NJ, he resided in Maplewood, Short Hills, Avalon and Marco Island, Florida.He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Seton Hall University, Masters of Divinity from Immaculate Conception Seminary, Master’s Degree from Fordham University, and his Ph.D. from Drew University.Reverend Baron was ordained May 26, 1973. He served as Parochial Vicar at; Our Lady of the Lake Parish-Verona, Our Lady of the Valley Parish-Orange, St. Bernard’s Parish-Plainfield, and St. Francis De Sales Parish-Lodi. He was Dean at the Essex Vicariate. He served as Campus Minister at Newman Catholic Center-Upper Montclair, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck. He was Director of Campus Ministry at Newman Catholic Campus-Newark. He was on staff at RENEW International-Plainfield, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck. He volunteered at the Bayside State Prison-Leesburg in their Literacy/ESL Program, where he received Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018.Reverend Baron was the Beloved Son of the late Patricia R. (Nee:Nolan) and Albert W. Baron, Sr. Cherished Brother of Patricia A. Nebel and her Husband Howard and Albert W. Baron, Jr. and his Wife Janet. Devoted Uncle of 7 Nieces & Nephews and 14 Grand Nieces & Nephews.First Viewing, Wednesday, January 4th at Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ, from 11 AM – 1 PM. Mass of Thanksgiving at 1 PM. Second Viewing, Thursday, January 5th at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills, NJ from 2:15 PM – 5 PM. Vigil Service at 5 PM.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 6th at St. Rose of Lima Church at 10:30 AM.Interment will immediately follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery (on Church grounds).In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Fairleigh Dickinson University {“Baron Scholarship” in Memo Section of check} and mail to: University Advancement Office, Fairleigh Dickinson University, 1000 River Road, Teaneck, NJ, 07666, Attention: Delia Perez.G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, Inc., 984 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.

