BARON, REVEREND JOHN B.

Reverend John B. Baron, Ph.D., 75, of Avalon, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Orange, NJ, he resided in Maplewood, Short Hills, Avalon and Marco Island, Florida.He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Seton Hall University, Masters of Divinity from Immaculate Conception Seminary, Master’s Degree from Fordham University, and his Ph.D. from Drew University.Reverend Baron was ordained May 26, 1973. He served as Parochial Vicar at; Our Lady of the Lake Parish-Verona, Our Lady of the Valley Parish-Orange, St. Bernard’s Parish-Plainfield, and St. Francis De Sales Parish-Lodi. He was Dean at the Essex Vicariate. He served as Campus Minister at Newman Catholic Center-Upper Montclair, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck. He was Director of Campus Ministry at Newman Catholic Campus-Newark. He was on staff at RENEW International-Plainfield, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck. He volunteered at the Bayside State Prison-Leesburg in their Literacy/ESL Program, where he received Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018.Reverend Baron was the Beloved Son of the late Patricia R. (Nee:Nolan) and Albert W. Baron, Sr. Cherished Brother of Patricia A. Nebel and her Husband Howard and Albert W. Baron, Jr. and his Wife Janet. Devoted Uncle of 7 Nieces & Nephews and 14 Grand Nieces & Nephews.First Viewing, Wednesday, January 4th at Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ, from 11 AM – 1 PM. Mass of Thanksgiving at 1 PM. Second Viewing, Thursday, January 5th at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills, NJ from 2:15 PM – 5 PM. Vigil Service at 5 PM.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 6th at St. Rose of Lima Church at 10:30 AM.Interment will immediately follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery (on Church grounds).In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Fairleigh Dickinson University {“Baron Scholarship” in Memo Section of check} and mail to: University Advancement Office, Fairleigh Dickinson University, 1000 River Road, Teaneck, NJ, 07666, Attention: Delia Perez.G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, Inc., 984 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Crest Couple Finds Pearl in Christmas Clam
- Driver Dead After Crashing into House
- Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run
- A Two-Year Saga Continues with Cape May COAH Funds
- Avalon Mayor, Council President Weigh in on Business District, Boutique Motels
- After Two-Year Hiatus, Operation Fireside Resumes
- Nails in Tires: A Sign of Progress?
- Plan Calls for New Avalon Restaurant and Bar
- Pumping Sand Will Cost Stone Harbor Taxpayers More
- Avalon to Study Future of Business District
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - Santos is not the only politician who has lied. Blumenthal lied that he served in the Vietnam War, Bill Clinton - said he had no relations with a woman - and Elizabeth Warren, who lied about her...
- Swainton - Any golf course that lets houses be constructed on it isn't a golf course any more and needs to remove "golf" from its name. Golf clubs with homes on it are just housing developments....
- Cape May - After Joe Biden is out of office in 2024, it will be a pleasure to watch the family go down in flames. This "corrupt, deceitful" family has been "bilking" our country for too long...
- Villas - Parents preferring their phones to their children should have never reproduced.
- Cape May County - After looking at the party in power, the Democrats, the only midterm conclusion I can come to is that the Democrats' solutions are far worse than the problems they attempt to solve. If they had...