BARNARD, JOANN

Joann Barnard (née Brier) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born in Philadelphia on February 11, 1959, Joann was predeceased by her parents Mary (née Harbison) and Daniel Brier of Ocean City, NJ. Joann is survived by Paul Barnard, her loving and devoted husband of 35 years. She is lovingly remembered by her beloved daughter Jacqueline Barnard (William Britton); sisters Diane Brier and Marie Brier (Lee Olszewski); sisters-in-law Rebecca Barnard and Rafael Barnard; brothers-in-law Peter Barnard and Jonathan Barnard (Mariann); mother-in-law Rebecca Barnard; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Joann graduated from Ocean City High School in 1977 and earned an Associate degree in Applied Science with Honors in 1980. She resided in Philadelphia before becoming a longtime resident of Rio Grande, NJ. Joann loved spending time with her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, kayaking and being near the ocean, and she was an amazing cook. Joann was respected for her positive outlook, joyful attitude and caring ways by all who knew her. She lived by the saying from Mother Teresa: “A life not lived for others is not a life.”Services will be private at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Joann Barnard at giving.mskcc.org or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Donations may be made out to “Memorial Sloan Kettering.” Please indicate the name of the honoree in the memo line of the check. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
