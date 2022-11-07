BARGER, VIOLA

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Viola Barger (nee McGraw), age 96, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 with her family by her side at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Born in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, PA., she later moved to her summer home in Town Bank, NJ, that she and her husband George and family built in the 60’s, where they had many walks to the bay. Viola is preceded in death by her husband George Barger and her brother Francis “Pete” McGraw. She is survived by her 3 sons, George (Peg), Robert (Vicky) and William (Donna), her 4 Grandchildren, Christina (Bob), Robert, Brett and Brittany (Andrew), her 2 Great Grandchildren, Caylee and Robert, Jr. and her brother Andy (Carol) and many nieces and nephews.A service will be held for Viola on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:30 am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May with visiting from 10am to 11:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.