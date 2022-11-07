BARGER, VIOLA

Viola Barger (nee McGraw), age 96, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 with her family by her side at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Born in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, PA., she later moved to her summer home in Town Bank, NJ, that she and her husband George and family built in the 60’s, where they had many walks to the bay. Viola is preceded in death by her husband George Barger and her brother Francis “Pete” McGraw. She is survived by her 3 sons, George (Peg), Robert (Vicky) and William (Donna), her 4 Grandchildren, Christina (Bob), Robert, Brett and Brittany (Andrew), her 2 Great Grandchildren, Caylee and Robert, Jr. and her brother Andy (Carol) and many nieces and nephews.A service will be held for Viola on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:30 am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May with visiting from 10am to 11:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Video Shows Juvenile Attacking Senior Citizen
- Police Catch Possible Bombmaker in Action at Wildwood Motel
- Avalon Strip Gets the Wrecking Ball
- In Avalon, Brian's Waffle House Closes
- From Teacher to Preacher: Whitesboro Pastor Has a Vision
- ‘All Unauthorized Activities Must Cease Immediately’
- Indictments Filed Nov. 3
- Therapist Continues Credit Card Misuse After Arrest
- ‘My Family is Forever Broken’
- Already Elected, Crest Mayor is Still Running
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - I have to agree with the spouter with regard to bashing the 2 political parties in this country. No one will change their beliefs because someone "spouted it". Let's talk local. As for...
- Villas - Why is nothing being done about the homeless guy living in his car with a dog in the Villas.This has been going on for over a month.He runs the loud car for hours for heat.Its amazing this is allowed...
- Villas - Its amazing to me that this pass weekend in the Villas.The amount of dirt bikes and quads,racing up and down the same back streets of the Villas.All day into the night.Also back at the MUA.Nothing is...
- Del Haven - Why not skip the midterms and just hold a spelling bee or a “Jeopardy!” tournament — Democrats against MAGA Republicans? It will settle everything.
- Villas - Disqualifying mail in ballots, having armed presence at ballot drop boxes and already saying this election is rigged. That does not seem like folks who are being truthful when saying they want free...