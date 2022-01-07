BALLINGER, HOWARD BATTEN, JR Jan 7, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BALLINGER, HOWARD BATTEN, JR., 87, of Upper Township, January 4, 2022. He served as President of the Ocean City/Upper Township Kiwanis club. To plant a tree in memory of HOWARD BALLINGER, JR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesStorm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May CountyStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7Lower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19UPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3Murphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm ApproachesStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4McQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police ChiefWildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Wildwood - In the city of NWW,who determines who gets a call to have their property cleared of snow? It's a nice service but,if it's only for certain property owners it is not fair. Green Bank - You know when you're spouting these little stories? Here's a good idea: have a point. It makes it so much more interesting for the reader! Also, do your education proud - spelling and... Cape May - True vaccines make us immune to a disease, stops the spread, and the disease soon ends. What we are getting for Covid is not a true vaccine. It may keep us out of the hospital but still allows it to... Villas - While the police were on site (2 cars) on (1/6/2022) with an ambulance call. With their hands in their vest pockets, a dirt bike screamed by and stopped a few houses away and stayed there. Now after... Erma - Surprised to read Lower Township police report, of incidents and arrests, covering week ending December 19. States 0 for MVA on December 19. Traffic was detoured away from Rt. 9 that evening, for... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021