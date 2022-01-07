NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BALLINGER, HOWARD BATTEN, JR., 87, of Upper Township, January 4, 2022. He served as President of the Ocean City/Upper Township Kiwanis club.

