BALDINI, FRANK T.

Frank T. Baldini, born on January 3, 1933, in Orange, NJ to Ermalinda & Michael Baldini he was the youngest of 10 children. Frank met his wife, Eleanor Gaskill in Lavallette NJ; they married and in 1958 they moved to Sea Isle City, NJ where they raised their 6 children. At that time, they resided on 71st and eventually moved to 75th, and later moved to Seaville, NJ.Frank worked with B&B Builder's, Matulucci Concrete and NJ State Road Department for 25 years. He retired and started a home security business for many locals in the immediate area. He often visited and became good friends with many of his customers.Frank Baldini was the lifeblood of his family! He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, especially the new babies!He went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 69 years and their children and grandchildren.Survived by his wife Eleanor Baldini, his children Deborah (Richard) Pinter, Patricia Baldini, Judith Baldini, Francine (Anthony) Voltis, 10 Grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his son Frank T. Baldini Jr. and his daughter Cynthia Helmandollar.A memorial service to honor Frank will be held July 19 at 2pm at Impact Church, 44 Rt. 50, Seaville NJ. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Receive Weapons Charges on Wildwood Boardwalk
- Cyclist Struck in Cape May, Airlifted for Injuries
- Public Assistance Sought to Identify Cape May Shoplifters
- Police: Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs and Weapon Arrest
- No Injuries in Sea Isle City Fireworks Mishap
- Former Middle Officer Enrolls in Diversion Program
- 2 Fires Destroy 2 Court House Homes
- Nun Presents Report Contradicting Stone Harbor Consultant
- High-Speed Carjacking Pursuit Throws Owner Off Roof; Vehicle Recovered
- Increases in Overnight Stays Indicate Extended Shoulder Season in Cape May County
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- South Seaville - About a month ago a student wrote an impassioned, informed, and highly persuasive letter about the need for increased recess time at Dennis Township. The students currently get an inadequate 20...
- Cape May Court House - Just a reminder to beach goers, please spread out. We don't need to be on top of each other.
- Wildwood Crest/ doylestown - I recently attended the Wildwood Crest lifeguard races. This use to be a great, family event. Now it has turned into a bunch of underage kids drinking with open containers. Where are the police and...
- Wildwood Crest - We bought a second home here 20 years ago before the first bubble burst. Our neighbors are year-rounders, we’re all great friends and we want to retire here. When the McMansions and condos went up...
- AVALON - Is this a bizzaro world or what? People who claim to be for life are labeled as extremist. Those people for the elimination of the unborn are the normal, progressive, right minded folks?