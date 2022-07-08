BALDINI, FRANK T.

Frank T. Baldini, born on January 3, 1933, in Orange, NJ to Ermalinda & Michael Baldini he was the youngest of 10 children. Frank met his wife, Eleanor Gaskill in Lavallette NJ; they married and in 1958 they moved to Sea Isle City, NJ where they raised their 6 children. At that time, they resided on 71st and eventually moved to 75th, and later moved to Seaville, NJ.Frank worked with B&B Builder's, Matulucci Concrete and NJ State Road Department for 25 years. He retired and started a home security business for many locals in the immediate area. He often visited and became good friends with many of his customers.Frank Baldini was the lifeblood of his family! He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, especially the new babies!He went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 69 years and their children and grandchildren.Survived by his wife Eleanor Baldini, his children Deborah (Richard) Pinter, Patricia Baldini, Judith Baldini, Francine (Anthony) Voltis, 10 Grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his son Frank T. Baldini Jr. and his daughter Cynthia Helmandollar.A memorial service to honor Frank will be held July 19 at 2pm at Impact Church, 44 Rt. 50, Seaville NJ. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

