BAKLEY, DAMIEN CHRISTIAN, 49 Jul 19, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAKLEY, DAMIEN CHRISTIAN, 49, of Sea Isle City, July 17, 2022. He was a member of the SIC United Methodist Church. To plant a tree in memory of DAMIEN BAKLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church Damien Christian Sea Isle City Member Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles4 Vehicles Stolen in AvalonYoung Pilot Killed in Middle Township Plane CrashPolice: Arrest Made for Nursing Home FraudArrest Made for AR-15, Drugs, CashWads of Cash from the 1930s Discovered on Wildwood PropertyIndictments Filed July 12UPDATE: N. Wildwood Police Find Missing TeenFormer OC Pizzeria Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax EvasionCape May Man Arrested in Fatal Route 55 CrashSand Coming to Avalon, Stone Harbor Beaches VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Villas - We the People believe in self government. We must understand the principles of the Constitution & the Bill of Rights. Government should never be armed with all the power, that's why there is... Villas - Use a gun to terrorize neighbors, shot a gun into a neighbors apartment, not follow police instructions for hours, expect that death could be an option. Everytime there is a shooter it is a mental... Wildwood Crest - Sweet Peas, I am no longer going to step out of the way for you and your bicycle on the pavement. There I said it. Wildwood Crest - I can admit I hate to be late and do drive fast, at times. But what is it with the cars and trucks SPEEDING down the newly paved Pacific Ave? It is like the GSP on this road. Cape May County - Can you be arrested and still have a job as an EMT? More Spouts Local Sports Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Wins the 2022 Tri-Resort Lifeguard Races 3 hrs ago Philadelphia Flyers to Host 'Flyers Community Caravan' in Sea Isle City Jul 8, 2022 Second Annual Steve Libro Basketball Tournament Set for July 16 in Sea Isle City Jul 7, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald