AUGUSTINE, JOSEPH Joseph John Augustine, 45, of Fountaintown, Indiana passed away on March 24th, 2023.
Joseph was born on November 24th, 1977 to father Joseph Augustine Sr. and mother Marianne (Kluska) Birdsell in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating high school, he went on to obtain an associate’s degree.
Joseph had a fascination with crappy cars that had good bones. His penchant for cooking the most perfect steak you would ever taste. His child like humor when it came to awful jokes and trying to cheer up anyone who needed it. Or his knack to try to find good in all situations even to a fault.
That he scored a perfect score on all of his tests regardless of his attendance record. That his knack for vocabulary set him to genius status though he was a simple man that loved simple joys and in his own way he loved everyone he let into his life and while not always there he always wanted to be.
A lover of oddities and though life it stuck to him he still managed to find some normalcy in the chaos. He never judged people and was always kind. So kind he left to not break hearts though his leaving always did. In a twisted way he loved the world too much and the world couldn’t handle it. That he left behind a gaggle of kiddos that all share the absolute best of him. And everything else didn’t define him. He finally escaped the demons we wish on earth we could have helped him with.
Joseph is survived by his fiancé, Amy Hansford; children, Joseph John Augustine, Christopher Raymond Thomas Messick, Brandon Avery Augustine, Sara Augustine and Logan Augustine, and grandson Avery Ezekiel Augustine. He was predeceased by his daughter Paige Morgan Augustine.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Feeney Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
