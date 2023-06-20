NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AUBLE, HELEN, 91, of Ocean City, June 11, 2023. She worked as a legal secretary. She was an avid reader, a crossword expert and a lover of classic Hollywood movies.

