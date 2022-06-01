ATKINSON, SR. DAVID WILLIAM

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

David William Atkinson Sr. (“Captain Dave”), 64, passed on November 30, 2021.He was born March 6, 1957, in Millville, New Jersey, the son of William and Grace Atkinson. He owned and operated his family business, Atkinson’s Tavern, for 39 years. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, snowmobiling, Nascar and riding his Harley. Captain Dave had a true passion and love for drum fishing. David was an extremely generous man who loved being with his family and friends. He was the life of the party, with his famous saying, “Whoo Doggie!” David is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Robert and William. Surviving is wife, Stacy, daughter, Alena (Kenneth), son, Brian (Morgan), son David (Megan), daughter, Liliana, son, John; three grandchildren; brother, Todd, sister, Susan (Steve), nephews, Ralph and William.A celebration of life will be held June 11, 2022 at Green Creek Fire Hall at 12pm.

To plant a tree in memory of SR. DAVID ATKINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.