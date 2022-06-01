ATKINSON, SR. DAVID WILLIAM

David William Atkinson Sr. (“Captain Dave”), 64, passed on November 30, 2021.He was born March 6, 1957, in Millville, New Jersey, the son of William and Grace Atkinson. He owned and operated his family business, Atkinson’s Tavern, for 39 years. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, snowmobiling, Nascar and riding his Harley. Captain Dave had a true passion and love for drum fishing. David was an extremely generous man who loved being with his family and friends. He was the life of the party, with his famous saying, “Whoo Doggie!” David is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Robert and William. Surviving is wife, Stacy, daughter, Alena (Kenneth), son, Brian (Morgan), son David (Megan), daughter, Liliana, son, John; three grandchildren; brother, Todd, sister, Susan (Steve), nephews, Ralph and William.A celebration of life will be held June 11, 2022 at Green Creek Fire Hall at 12pm.
