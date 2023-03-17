ATKINSON, LORETTA

Loretta “Dee” Ida McAnulty Atkinson, 88, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born in Trenton, NJ to the late Charles Asa McAnulty and Ethel Mildred Kovalik McAnulty.
Dee worked as a switchboard operator for New Jersey Bell and was the owner/operator of Dee’s Truck Stop. She later was restaurant manager of the Stone Harbor Golf Club. She was a den mother in the Boy Scouts.
Dee enjoyed her weekly date nights in Atlantic City with her late husband, Fred. She loved cooking, baking, and making sure everyone had enough to eat and also enjoyed a lifelong passion for crocheting. Her crochet needles and yarn bag were always within reach. She and Fred had an appreciation for antiques, yard sales, and flea markets. She loved playing cards, board games, and charades. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her sons Fred and Chris, her daughter Jenn, her grandchildren Ashleigh (Sean) and Aidan, her great grandchildren Lacey and Brooklyn, her sister Ruthanne (Dennis), her brother Charles (Kathleena), and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and great family friends that she all loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Esther and Sandie, her son Charles, her daughter Loretta and her loving husband Fred.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
