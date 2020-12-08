POLYCHRONAKIS, LORETTA M. (MOONEY)

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Loretta M. (Mooney) Polychronakis of Audubon, PA passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was 77 years old. Born in Mt. Airy, PA, and raised in Bala-Cynwyd, PA, Loretta was a resident of Montgomery County for the last 19 years. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Plymouth Pediatric Associates for the last 15 years. Loretta enjoyed bike riding, horseback riding, dancing and summer months at the beach in Sea Isle City, NJ. Loretta loved spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren and cherished every moment they spent together at the shore. She is survived by her 5 loving children: Cessie (Manolis Koukoutsakis), Kosta, Thalia (Dimitris Giagkiozis), Joseph (Martha) and Phillipa Polychronakis (Gina). She is also survived by her siblings: Celeste Peters, Edward Mooney (Barbara), Flavia Herzog (Joseph), Mary Anne Sontag and Arlene McFadden (Edwin) and her 7 grandchildren: Giorgos, Kosti, Alex, Joey, Loukas, Jacob and Loretta. Loretta was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Mooney, sister-in-law Mary-Jo Mooney, and her parents. Joseph T. and Gertrude (McCarthy) Mooney. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to either the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or the St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.