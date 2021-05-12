This obituary shares the life and beliefs of Harold Prickett Jr., a beloved husband, father and grandfather who provided a strong foundation for his family he loved.Harold Prickett Jr. of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Friday, May 7th, 2021. He was 87 years old.Harold was born in Cape May Court House to Harold Prickett Sr. and Alice Mae Luker. He was the quintessential entrepreneur running several businesses while working for Snow Food Products for over 30 yrs.In 1954, he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Stamp. They lived together inseparable for almost 70 years in Cape May County where they raised their 5 children.He was a strong patriarch of his family, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a good father who always provided for his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. Harold was a man who never cared much about himself and who even in his final days would say to his loved ones, “just to take care of “Mom” when I’m gone.”Harold loved country music, flea markets, clamming, horse racing, stock market, and of course always being with his family. Baseball however, was his one true sport. He began as a young boy of 10 years old and continued baseball through high school where scouts expressed interest in him many times.Harold was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many!He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Prickett, son-in-law Anthony C. Volpe Sr., and his daughter-in-law Tina M. Prickett, as well as many family members throughout his life.Harold Prickett is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Prickett, children; Leonard W. Prickett, Mark A. Prickett, Carol Ann Volpe, Wayne K. Prickett and Harold Prickett III, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral service will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
